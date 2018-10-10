Meghalaya CM Adopts School at West Khasi Hills

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inspected the Shohphria Government Lower Primary School, near Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills, which was renovated recently with Chief Minister’s one and half month salary amounting to Rs. 3.14 lakh.

The school established in 1956 by the Presbyterian Church was taken over by the government after the creation of Meghalaya, carved out of Assam. The school had remained neglected for over two decades, with broken walls, no roof top, etc.

Last month, the Chief Minister had announced that he would contribute his salary, which was immediately released for the renovation of the school. He expressed satisfaction as the school was renovated with the contribution. He said that he would continue to support and help many other schools in the State.

“It was a simple idea that since education is the priority for the government and education being so important for the future of our children and state, I came up with this initiative to encourage legislators, government officials, business houses to contribute whatever little they can for the welfare of our students,” he said.



He stated that due to lack of resource and funds constrain it has been challenge to make investment in education but government is making effort to address the concerns with utmost priority. “If we take upon us the responsibility to help our children and contribute whatever we can, it will make a big difference in the lives of the children,” he added.

He also took the opportunity to request local MLA of Nongstoin constituency Macmillian Byrsat to adopt a school in South Tura constituency, which he represents in Meghalaya legislative assembly.

“I request all legislators to help each other in this endeavour to make a difference and live by our own example,” he asserted.

He also interacted with the children of the school and wore the cap of a teacher by teaching identification of animals, alphabets during his visit to the school.

The children said that the school looks more beautiful now and even during rains they can attend their classes. Five classes were renovated including staff rooms, table and chairs were purchased and other stationery including black board.

