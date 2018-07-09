Meghalaya CM Announces Laying of New Feeder Main Under Tura Water Supply Scheme

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the laying of new feeder main under Tura Phase I and II Water Supply Scheme in presence of PHE Minister Samlin Malgniang on Saturday evening at Circuit House Tura. The ambitious project is estimated to cost Rs. 35 cr and is being funded by North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Ministry of DoNER, Government of India.

The project, which is set to be completed by March 2020 would balance the works of augmentation of Tura Phase I and Phase II Water Supply Scheme and would also initiate a major work for replacement of old leakage of water.

On completion of the project, 23.42 millions of litre per day (MLD) drinking water would be available for Tura town, which would be sufficient for 1.80 plus population of the town. The project was proposed by former Union Minister and South Tura MLA Agatha K. Sangma as Tura town had to face continous water scarcity.

“The project was taken up by the PHE department as there was an urgent need to ensure water availability in Tura town,” said the Chief Minister, while appreciating the role of PHE Minister and his team for taking keen and special interest to speed up the proposal for the greater interest of the people of Tura.

Expresing concern of a situation where young children where filling pots in public taps and from nearby streams, the Chief Minister said, “The picture of such situation has motivated us as a government to make a difference for the lives of our people. When we took over the government, we decided that we will ensure and tackle the problem of water crisis.”

Terming that government is committed to provide safe drinking water to its citizens, the Chief Minister said, “Due to paucity of funds, such projects cannot be taken up all at once for different parts of the State but in a phased manner, projects would be taken up in other parts of the State as well.”

He also informed that under NESIDS, Government of India has sanctioned Rs.190 cr to Meghalaya, of which Rs. 60 cr has been accorded for PHE department, Rs. 50 cr each for PWD and Power department and Rs. 20 cr for health department.

Talking on challenges in the implementation of different schemes and measures to overcome, the Chief Minister said that on a priority basis the decade old Rymbai water supply scheme in East Jaintia Hills would be taken up.

“Water supply is very critical for State and we are giving maximum projects to PHE as our government is duty bound to ensure that people of the State benefit to the maximum,” he added.

He also informed that the government has been working on set goals with defined verticals viz., social, infrastructure and socio – economic to ensure equitable development in the State.

Informing that Government of India was keen to ensure accelerated flow of funds for development of power, road and telecommunication, the Chief Minister said, “MDA Government was positively engaging with the centre for release of funds for infrastructure development sector.”

Following the announcement of the project, the Chief Minister and PHE Minister held review meeting with officials of PHE department to discuss measures to improve water availability in Tura town including short term and long term agenda for ensuring better water supply.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister acknowledged the suggestions of the PHE department for laying of Public Utility Ducts. The utility ducts has provision of under earth gas, water, telecom cable and sewage disposal, etc.

The Chief Minister has also asked different departments to come up with plans and proposals to address the challenge of jhum cultivation, which has posed a threat on the catchment areas, recharging of ground water and provision for rain water harvesting in colleges, schools and government institutions.

The PHE department also drew the attention of the Chief Minister and PHE Minister for procurement of Water Tanker in view of the A’chik Baptist Dalgipa Krima Convention, which will be hosted in Tura.

Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and MLA North Tura, Thomas A Sangma, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Ram Singh, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, Dr. M G R Kumar, Chief Engineer, PHE, Meghalaya Shillong, S K Blah, Additional Chief Engineer, PHE, Tura Zone II, Patrick Marak, officials of PHE and other line departments were also present in the meeting.