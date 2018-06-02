Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 02 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya CM Assures Safety of Sikhs After Communal Clashes

Meghalaya CM Assures Safety of Sikhs After Communal Clashes
June 02
21:04 2018
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called up Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to assure him of the safety of the Sikh community and their religious institutions in the state following communal clashes, an official said on Saturday.

“Sangma called up the Punjab Chief Minister to apprise him of the situation in the state in wake of communal violence, reportedly triggered by a minor incident, and to allay any apprehensions of the Sikh community being under attack,” a spokesperson of the Chief Minister said.

Sangma also assured Amarinder Singh that there was no damage to any Gurudwara or other institutions belonging to the Sikh minority in Meghalaya.

The Punjab Chief Minister expressed concern over the developments and hoped the situation does not escalate further.

“The Meghalaya Chief Minister said he was personally monitoring the situation to ensure that there is no further trouble or incident that could trigger fresh tensions,” the spokesperson added.

Amarinder Singh said that the attacks on Sikhs in various parts of the country in the recent past were a matter of serious concern.

“Such incidents have the potential of causing communal divisions,” he said.

Sangma said the situation was now under control, with the Army on standby to avert any fresh outbreak.

-IANS

