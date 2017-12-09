Meghalaya CM Compares Possible Return of Turncoats to Labour Pains

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Friday compared the possible return of the rebel Congress legislators ahead of 2018 assembly elections to labour pains.

Five Congress legislators — Rowell Lyngdoh, Prestone Tynsong, Coming One Ymbon, Sniawbhalang Dhar, Ngaitlang Dhar are expected to contest from the opposition National People’s Party, while suspended Congress legislator Pynshngain N Syiem is believed to contest from a newly created political outfit, the Peoples Democratic Front.

“Sometimes the natural process should be allowed to work. When there is a labour we don’t try to retrieve the labour pain otherwise you will have a still birth,” Sangma told journalists while replying to a query on the possible return of the ‘turncoats’ to the Congress party.

“We would like the natural labour pain be allowed to have its own course of labour to ensure a good birth delivery rather than a still birth,” the medical practitioner turned legislator added.

The (National People’s Party) NPP, an ally of the BJP-led NDA government has two members in the Meghalaya assembly, was founded by former Lok Sabha Speaker (late) Purno Agitok Sangma.

The ninth Meghalaya assembly, comprising 60 members, was constituted on March 1, 2013, and its term expires on March 6 next year.

-IANS