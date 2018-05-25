Meghalaya CM Concludes Campaign for Ampati By-Election

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday concluded his campaign trail for Ampati by-election by addressing party supporters and workers at NPP candidate Clement G. Momin’s residence at Latri along with Health Minister AL Hek and PHE Minister Samlin Malgniang.

“Be vigilant and unite the electorates. Insulate our supporters from the opponents, who believe in luring voters with money power,” said Conrad K. Sangma addressing the party supporters and grassroot level workers.

He told the grassroot level workers to create confidence and motivate the voters. “The opponents believe in money power. We have to sensitise our people at the booth level not to fall prey to such evil practices,” added Conrad.

Boosting the morale of the party workers and supporters, the Chief Minister asserted that the position of NPP has improved tremendously in Ampati constituency and urged them to further work hard for the next two days in spreading the message of uniting the people to vote for NPP.

“The Congress party thinks that they will turn around the situation with money in one night. We have to tell the people that this is an election for Ampati to be part of the ruling side and they have to be serious in voting for a change and be part of the Government,” he exhorted.

Health Minister A. L Hek, who is touring different parts of the constituency along with BJP workers seeking support for the common candidate of Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) said, “We have collectively worked hard and hopeful that the people of Ampati will give the mandate to NPP candidate.”

Hek urged the workers to be at their respective polling stations and convince the people to vote for NPP, as this was the chance given to them to be part of change and development.

“Urge the people to vote for the ruling party. Vote to see the change and development. Vote for security,” Hek added.

He also told the gathering that if electorates fail to be part of the ruling side they would be left behind in the process of development. “MDA envisages to take the State forward on the path of progress and development. For overall development of the constituency, people have to realise that they have to vote for the party, which is ruling.”

Expressing confidence to receive Clement G. Momin as the new MLA of Ampati, Hek said, “Every single vote is important and I urge the party workers to work very hard.”

Extending full support to on behalf of HSPDP to Clement G. Momin, PHE Minister Samlin Malgniang said, “Clement G. Momin will create history in Meghalaya by winning the election from Ampati by defeating the Congress candidate.”