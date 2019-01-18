Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma Discuss the Issue of Coal Mining With Rajnath Singh

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday held meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with MDA partner to discuss the long pending issue of coal mining in the State in presence of an official from the Ministry of Home and Department of Mining, Government of Meghalaya.

“There is a need to have regulated mining in Meghalaya with utmost care on the safety of miners and environment. The ban on mining has affected the socio-economic condition of the people, who are dependent on coal as well as loss of revenue generation for the State,” the Chief Minister told Union Minister Rajnath Singh, while expressing concerns to restart regulated mining.

Secretary, Department of Mining, Government of Meghalaya C. Manjunath gave a presentation to the Union Minister on coal issue, which covered historical background, customary rights of trials, problems, how it is affecting livelihood and also need for issuance of Presidential notification under paragraph 12A (b) of 6th Schedule of constitution exempting certain provisions of Mine and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act 1957.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh that the State shall adhere to all environmental, safety norms framed by Government of India in permitting the mining activities in Meghalaya. It was also made clear that technical committee constituted by State for approving mining plan shall have representatives of Central Govt. It was also pointed out that Director General of Mine Safety would be free to inspect the mine in Meghalaya at a point of time.

Union Home Minister considered all above aspect and gave positive response and assured the delegation that he would look into the issue.