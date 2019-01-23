Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Inaugurates Various Health Care Facilities at Tura Civil Hospital

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the installation of C T Scan, Upgradation of Clinical Laboratory and Orthopaedic Operation Theatre and New Eye Operation Theatre and Ward Complex at the premises of Tura Civil Hospital, Tura.

In his inaugural speech, Conrad Sangma while highlighting the importance of social sector said that Health Care Services is the most important service and any Government should provide the basic health care facilities to the people of the region and make it accessible even to the grassroot level. Stressing on the quality of service provided to the people, he urged the medical fraternity to know the purpose of their profession and to make a difference in people’s lives by providing the necessary services to them.

Expressing his satisfaction with the new services being provided to the people, he said that it is unfair for the patient and their family to travel long distance just for this diagnosis and hopes that there will be change in medical care in the coming days. Meanwhile, he also informed about the improvement of Megha Health Insurance Scheme in which the insurance cover has been increased to 5 lakhs from 2.8 lakhs and it aims to include 8 lakh families under the scheme.

Further, he informed that the Government is working towards installation of dialysis machine in Tura which would help many patients who are not in position to travel to other places and also working aggressively for providing free basic medicine to the people in the next financial year which would greatly help the needy patients in future.

While delivering his keynote address, Additional Director of Health Services (MI), Meghalaya, Dr A War stated that these new facilities available now in the Tura Civil Hospital has been a tremendous stride for the Government and is also a gift to the people of the Garo Hills region who no longer would need to travel to Guwahati or Goalpara just to do the C T Scan.

Further, Dr War informed that 3.25 Crore has been sanctioned for the installation of C t Scan for the financial year 2017- 2018 and added that it would be made operational soon after installation and have already sent a personnel for training to operate this machine. Moreover, 4.95 Crore has been sanctioned for Upgradation of Clinical Laboratory which provides pathology, microbiology, haematology with complete power backup.

He also mentioned that the Blindness Control Society has given 75 lakhs for the new Eye Operation Theatre and Eye Ward for the benefit of eye patients and the equipments provided would be augmented by the District Blindness Control Society, Tura.

Other who spoke on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Ram Singh, Superintendent, Tura Civil Hospital, Dr Menakshi A Sangma while Reverend, Goanang Baptist Church, Greaterburn R Marak led the gathering with dedication prayer.

MLA, Dalu Constituency and Chairman MMDC, Brening Sangma, Chairman, Tura Municipal Board, J D Sangma, President Nokma Council, Tura S G Momin, District Health and Medical Officer, Tura Dr. M R Sangma, Heads of Departments, Medical Officers and staff of Tura Civil Hospital were among others present at the inaugural function.