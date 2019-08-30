Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 30 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma urges people to walk to office, school and college

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma urges people to walk to office, school and college
August 30
11:34 2019
NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday walked from his official residence to the venue of the ‘Fit India Movement’ function and urged the people of the state to walk to their office, school, and college at least once in a week.

The chief minister announced that he would be walking from his official residence to his office every Wednesday and urged one and all to follow suit.

“I request all officials, students and whoever who would like to join this campaign to walk to work and their institutions on Wednesdays,” he said.

The chief minister said the people of the state are aware of fitness which has been a part of tradition and culture.

“The problem is that in our day to day lives and the different responsibilities that we have as a student, officer or public leader we sometimes tend to forget that aspect and this program today is to remind us to take out a certain time in our day to remain active and fit,” Sangma said.

He said fitness is not just about the physical health but a holistic well being and fitness of physical, mental and spiritual health.

Source: The New Indian Express

CM Conrad SangmaFit India Movementmeghalaya
