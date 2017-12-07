Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 07 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Meghalaya CM Dares Rebel Congress MLAs to Quit Assembly

Meghalaya CM Dares Rebel Congress MLAs to Quit Assembly
December 07
11:27 2017
Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday dared rebel Congress legislators to resign from the assembly ahead of next year’s elections.

“We know all who will resign. We will be happy to see if they resign as MLAs. That is why we have given enough time. If somebody has the courage, let them resign as MLAs,” he told the media.

The Chief Minister was reacting to veteran Congress legislator Coming One Ymbon from the Cabinet.

Ymbon, who tendered his resignation on Monday, along with Congress legislators Rowel Lyngdoh, Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar, and Ngaitlang Dhar are expected to contest the assembly elections on National People’s Party (NPP) ticket.

Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NPP dubbing him the “most corrupt politician”, the Chief Minister said he would take legal recourse against making such allegations.

“It is not my job to clarify. My job is to drag them to court. People who do not have issues to raise are demonstrating their frustration and anger,” Sangma said.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held in February-March 2018.

-IANS

