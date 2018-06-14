Meghalaya CM & Home Minister Handled the Crisis Situation Maturely: NPYF

The National People’s Youth Front (NPYF) has questioned the motives of the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) in their demands of the resignation of the Chief Minister and Home Minister.

At the meeting held on Thursday, the president of NPYF Thrangki W. Pohshna stated that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister have shown nothing but maturity in handling the crisis that had crippled the state capital for the last two weeks.

“The fact that the situation was resolved tactfully with no casualties speaks volumes of the ability of the state government to address such a situation,” Pohshna said, adding, “Also we express gratitude to all the political parties, civil society organisation and pressure groups, the Rangbah Shnongs, Church Elders and the Women organisations for showing their keen and untiring efforts to offer suggestions, to meet the government in finding ways to restore peace and normalcy.”

He further informed that this is in stark contrast to the mishandling of the situation of the then Home Minister in 2005 where nine innocent persons lost their precious lives in Williamnagar and Tura.

He also stated at their meeting that if the MPYC is curious as to why the internet and SMS services were disabled, they must demand the names and numbers of the perpetrators who were inciting trouble by spreading “fake news” across the city limits and the state. It was the fake new that brought on untoward incident in the state. It is not that the government willingly disabled their services but rather to protect the people of the state from fake news.

According to Pohshna, MPYC should be aware that shutting down of data services of telecom service providers is a standard operation procedure in many states across India and abroad.