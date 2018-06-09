Meghalaya CM Mulls for Japanese Language Course & Skill Oriented Training

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has asked a delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) to collaborate with Universities and Institutes for introducing Japanese language course and skill oriented training for the youth of the state.

According to CM, such steps can generate international employment opportunities.

During the deliberation with a business delegation from Japan, which was led by ADB, the Chief Minister spoke at length on the potentials and strength of the youth of the state. The delegation had proposed for skill based employment opportunities in Japan.

Additional Chief Secretary MS Rao apprised that the Government has envisaged a project to train 30,000 youth for different skill oriented training to suit the need for international placements.

Meanwhile, the delegation believes that as per the demand of industries in Japan, skills set will be identified for training in Meghalaya.

“The cultural similarities and rich human resources of the state would be to the advantage of Japan, which will boost employment opportunities,” the Chief Minister told the delegation, while assuring all cooperation and support from the state government to fructify scope for international employment opportunities for the youth.

He further suggested on cooperation and business development opportunities in sectors like agriculture, horticulture, food processing, sports, tourism and health.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) officials was led by Vikram Harsha Annamraju, Yoshinobu Tatewaki, Fook Yen Chong and officials from different organisation from Japan led by Naohito Sugiura of Cooperative Association Tokyo Cooperation Business Centre, Senga Yoshihiko of Ooyakensetsu.