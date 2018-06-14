Meghalaya CM Promises Full Cooperation to Indian Mountain Initiative

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday assured full cooperation to Indian Mountain Initiative (IMI) for furthering their activities and intervention in the state.

The delegation led by president of IMI Sushil Ramola and Secretary IMI Fantry Mein Jaswal along with other officials met the Chief Minister to explore and strengthen the activities of IMI in the state for enabling mountain people to deal with the unique challenges the people of the region faces.

During the meeting, Sangma enlightened the delegation on Meghalaya government’s initiative to boost sustainable tourism in the state.

“The government has chart out a road map to provide livelihood which revolves around tourism industry,” he informed the delegation, adding, “We are making effort to strike a balance between environment and promotion of tourism activities in the state.”

The Chief Minister also advised the delegation to work on similar activities to further the objective of promoting sustainable model of tourism in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, IMI delegation briefed the Chief Minister about IMI works in partnership with different state government to device policies and strategies. They also told the Chief Minister about the Sustainable Mountain Development Summit, which is held annually by the organisation to be hosted in Meghalaya in near future also about their Meghalaya Chapter which has been constituted and discussion, was held with Vice Chancellor of Martin Luther Christian University Dr. Vincent Darlong and officials from NERCoRMP.

It is to mention here that, IMI is a platform for building on the collective knowledge, experience and energies of all stakeholders from across all the stakeholders in the India Himalayan Region (IHR) to find solutions for the complex problems, such as climate change, agriculture based livelihoods, sustainable urbanisation and disaster risk reduction for sustainable development of the mountains.