Meghalaya CM Remains Tight Lipped About Which Seat He Will Contest from

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has decided to remain tight lipped about which Assembly seat he will contest from, simply saying that this will be decided during a meeting of the National People’s Party (NPP) on May 9. He is the national president of NPP.

“It will be decided in the meeting of the party which will be held day after tomorrow,” Conrad, who is also the Member of Parliament from Tura, said here on Monday.

“We will see as we have not really made a call (on this),” Conrad had said when asked whether he would contest from South Tura constituency which is presently represented by his younger sister, Agatha Sangma.

Conrad was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on March 6 last. He will have to give up his Lok Sabha seat within six months which comes up in September and win an Assembly seat if he wants to carry on as the Chief Minister.

Conrad, meanwhile, informed that the meeting on May 9 will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur, Yumnam Joykumar Singh besides leaders of the different NPP state units from all over the North East region.

The need to organize the party for the upcoming elections in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh will also be discussed during the meeting. “Our commitment that we ensure we work for the North East is there and it will continue,” Conrad had said in this regard.

Meanwhile, the NPP will also felicitate its 20 MLAs from Meghalaya during the occasion.

Asked about the interactive session with Union External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj which was held redently at New Delhi, Conrad pointed out that this was the first time that all the Chief Ministers of the North East States had attended to discuss the Act East Policy.

“The Act East Policy is something which has been there for a very long time and the central government felt that the NE states must play a pro-active role not just to ensure that it succeeds but to ensure that we are an integral part of the entire process in the development,” he said.

Stating that all CMs have laid down what they felt is important for it to really succeed and for NE states to be part of that process he said connectivity, trade and other issues were brought up during the meeting which is a starting point for many things to happen.

