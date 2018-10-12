Meghalaya CM Secretariat Opened in Tura

NET Bureau

In an effort to cater to the need of the people of Garo Hills, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday was opened at Tura. The office has been set up at Commissioner of Divisions Office at Dakopgre, Tura, an official release stated.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will be available in this office during his visit to Tura. The Tura CM’s Secretariat will function on all weekdays. A dedicated officer has been posted at Tura CM’s office, who would receive proposals, request for appointment with CM and other related matters, which are to be apprised to the Chief Minister.

“A lot of people from far flung areas of Garo Hills come to Shillong to submit applications and proposals. It is time consuming and puts a lot of financial burden on them. Through this office, people from Garo Hills can apprise or send their letter of request to me or submit proposals,” he said, while attending the office for the first time.

He made several people, officials at his office in Tura on Thursday.

He said that through technology integration, he would interact with visitors in Tura in near future.

“The idea is to bring people closer to the administration and government and ensure that their problems, concerns and issues are heard,” he added.

He asserted that his government’s endeavour has been to ensure that maximum benefit of different welfare schemes and programmes reach out to the people.

“I will issue necessary instruction to officials to provide information and assist them in availing benefits of different government programmes and schemes. Our effort will be to help people in need and assist them in providing information, so that they are equipped and can follow up their cases accordingly,” he said.