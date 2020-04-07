Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 07 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Meghalaya CM speaks up on the recent incident of racial discrimination

Meghalaya CM speaks up on the recent incident of racial discrimination
April 07
20:12 2020
NET News Desk

As a Mumbai based Manipuri woman faces racism in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma takes heed of the situation and discussed the matter with the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray.

Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory on March 23, to all States to take action against harassment of the people of northeast amid several incidents of racial attacks, the menace does not seem to end here.

As per the recent incident, an unidentified biker spat on a Manipuri woman in Santacruz in Mumbai on Monday while she was walking on a road. The incident occurred when a 25-year-old woman was walking with her friend from Geeta Vihar Junction towards the Military Camp in Kalina where essential goods were being distributed by the Naga Students’ Union Mumbai (NSUM). It was then that a man on a two-wheeler, came close to where they were standing, removed his mask and spat on them. The miscreant has been booked under sections 270 and 352 of the Indian Penal Code

Concerned over the prevailing situation Sangma talked to Aaditya Thackeray, who assured him that all necessary actions will be taken to protect the people of Northeast and strict action will be taken against racism.

“Spoke to Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray ji, the Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra regarding the incident in Kalina, Mumbai where some unknown miscreants spat on a Manipuri girl. He has assured the protection of our North East people and he will take necessary action against this act of racism. He also informed that his government is providing essential commodities to our NE people stranded in the State of Maharashtra,” Sangma tweeted.

