Meghalaya CM to Convince Congress Leaders Unwilling to Contest

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday said he is trying to convince veteran Congress leaders to reconsider their decision not to contest the assembly elections due early next year.

State Congress president and five-time Chief Minister D D Lapang, Deputy Chief Minister R C Laloo and Health Minister Roshan Warjri have decided not to contest the polls the date of which has not yet been announced.

“I would still like to convince them to contest (the upcoming polls) as we will miss such friends with wealth of experience,” Sangma told the Assembly.

The chief minister also wished all the MLAs as this Winter Session is the last sitting of the house of the 9th Assembly.

