Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Meghalaya CM to Convince Congress Leaders Unwilling to Contest

Meghalaya CM to Convince Congress Leaders Unwilling to Contest
December 14
10:30 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday said he is trying to convince veteran Congress leaders to reconsider their decision not to contest the assembly elections due early next year.

State Congress president and five-time Chief Minister D D Lapang, Deputy Chief Minister R C Laloo and Health Minister Roshan Warjri have decided not to contest the polls the date of which has not yet been announced.

“I would still like to convince them to contest (the upcoming polls) as we will miss such friends with wealth of experience,” Sangma told the Assembly.

The chief minister also wished all the MLAs as this Winter Session is the last sitting of the house of the 9th Assembly.

-PTI

Tags
Congress LeadersMukul Sangma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.