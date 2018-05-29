Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 29 May 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya CM Treks from Chandigre to Daribokgre

Meghalaya CM Treks from Chandigre to Daribokgre
May 29
20:47 2018
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday undertook a trek from Chandigre village in West Garo Hills to Daribokgre village on the foothills of Nokrek in East Garo Hills, about 9 kms to understand the potentials of promoting the destination for the tourist.

He was accompanied by DC of West Garo Hills Ram Singh and Dadenggre SDO (Civil) Swapnil Tembe, SP of West Garo Hills Raghuvendra Kumar and other officials. During the trip, he interacted with villagers and motivated them to initiate conservation activities.

The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to map the trekking route from the foothills of Nokrek and come up with plan to promote and market the destination to attract tourists. He also suggested the villagers to take utmost care of the nature and the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve and ensure that visiting tourist do not engage in littering the place. He suggested that carrying of plastic bottles should be banned in the village and the locals should provide clean drinking water to the tourist.

