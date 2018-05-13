Meghalaya CM Urges Centre to Accord Autonomy to NEIGRIHMS

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday urged Union minister J P Nadda to accord autonomy to North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

Sangma called on the Health and Family Welfare Minister at his office in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum on the matter.

“According autonomy to NEIGRIHMS would go a long way in accelerating the development of medical and health care in the state and region,” the chief minister said in a statement

According to the chief minister, the Union minister has assured him to look into the matter.

Conrad Sangma also raised the issue of derecognition of the MBBS course at NEIGRIHMS during his meeting with the Union minister.

“Nadda ‘ji’ has assured to look into the issue at the earliest and has assured me that the process for recognition of MBBS will be resolved soon as well as payments to different departments will be released,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also said that the meeting with the Union minister was fruitful and positive.

NEIGRIHMS, Shillong was set up to provide quality healthcare services to the people of Meghalaya and the northeastern region.

