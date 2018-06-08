Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 08 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya CM Urges Firm Manufacturing Eco-friendly Products to Expand Business

Meghalaya CM Urges Firm Manufacturing Eco-friendly Products to Expand Business
June 08
13:23 2018
NET Bureau

Entrepreneur Bonkey R Marak of Williamnagar, East Garo Hills accompanied by former MLA Nihim D Shira on Friday called on Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at his residence to give a presentation on products made out of recycled papers. Marak has labelled his product under the brand name “Ecocraft”.

The Chief Minister was impressed with the presentation and has asked the firm to expand their business operation and position their products in the market. He told them to start outlets in different parts of Meghalaya and make their products available for the public. Sangma congratulated the budding entrepreneur for taking up the cause to recycle paper, contribute for a greener earth and ensure livelihood opportunities.
The firm manufactures file cove and board, cobra clip file, document box, pen stand, envelopes and four fold cover file, etc.

eco2

Marak told the Chief Minister that he launched his products in April last with the initiative of Deputy Commissioner of East Garo Hills Ram Kumar.

The Williamnagar Waste Paper Recycling Centre, which promotes the brand Ecocraft, is located at District Commissioner’s premises with an outlet from where the products are sold to the public. The main objective of the Centre is to collect any waste papers materials generated by every Government offices, schools, colleges, etc.

“We conceptualised and launched the project in our bid to reduce the waste materials for helping in making clean and green Williamnagar town,” Marak told the Chief Minister.

Marak explained Chief Minister that he is collecting tetra pack, corrugated box, cotton cloth, denim cutting jeans, paper cups from different markets and localities.

Ecocraft has given employment to 30 people, who are currently engaged in the manufacturing unit in different capacities. Meghalaya Chief Minister’s office is using eco-friendly products and have banned used of bottle drinking water.

