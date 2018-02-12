Meghalaya Congress Candidate Served with Show Cause Notice

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Congress candidate from South Tura, Grithalson Arengh, for holding a campaign meeting without permission and giving an inflammatory speech to incite communal anger.

Arengh has been asked to reply to the show cause notice by Tuesday failing which action will be taken as per rules of the Election Commission of India.

The National People’s Party had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission that the Congress candidate and his supporters in a speech at a meeting in New Walbakgre locality of Tura had made inflammatory speeches against the NPP and the BJP on February 9.

The NPP accused the Congress candidate of inciting communal feelings of the people by stating in his speech that Christianity would be eliminated from Meghalaya if the two parties are voted to power.

“Whereas, a complaint has been filed by Mathias N Marak, General Secretary NPP, Nodal Office, on the 10th February 2018 Saturday, that you and your supporters have made inflammatory speeches against BJP and NPP on the 9th February 2018 around 7:30 PM at New Walbakgre, Tura and whereas, it has also been alleged by the complainant that you have stated in your speech that “If these two parties are voted to power in 2018 Christianity would be eliminated from Meghalaya” which is objectionable and inflammatory, inciting the communal feelings of the people,” stated the show cause order to Grithalson Arengh by the Election Commission.

The show cause notice also mentions that the Congress candidate did not seek permission with the Returning Officer to hold the meeting even though the model code was already in force.

“Your intention to hold meeting during such critical time period without seeking permission is construed to be a deliberate attempt on your part to willfully violate the Model Code of conduct and rules,” stated the order of the Election Commission.