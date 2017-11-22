Meghalaya Deleting Names of Dual Voters from List

The Election Commission is in the process of deleting from the voters list names of people who are voters of both Assam and Meghalaya, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said on Tuesday.

Such dual voters are reported from Assam-Meghalaya border districts, particularly Ri-Bhoi and Jaintia Hills districts. A special software is being used to identify the dual voters and then their names are deleted from the voters list of Meghalaya, said Kharkongor, the CEO of Meghalaya

Assembly elections are due in Meghalaya next year. The tenure of the current House ends on March 6, 2018. Kharkongor said names of 24 dual voters in Dadenggre constituency in West Garo Hills district have already been deleted.

Those names were deleted after ascertaining them with our counterparts in Assam, he said adding, “The process will also follow in other border districts as well.”

“It is a continuous exercise. We are in touch with Assam Chief Electoral Officer to compare the names and since it is photo electoral roll, it is easier,” he said.

-PTI