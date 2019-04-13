Meghalaya elections: Hilarious, Frankenstein, Remainder, Italy, Japan are names of voters in Meghalaya!

NET Bureau

Whenever Meghalaya goes for an election, the names of its candidates never fail to catch attention. Past elections have seen candidates with names such as Hitler and Frankenstein, some of them also making it to the assembly. Frankenstein W Momin, in fact, is here this time too, contesting as the NPP candidate from Mendipathar.

This time, the list of 370 candidates — the fates of 361 will be decided Tuesday — once again highlights the imaginative names used by all three major tribal communities of the matrilineal state — the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos. If Ian Botham K Sangma is the NPP candidate from Salmanpara, then Air Marshal Diengngan is the PDF candidate from Ranikor. If there is Councillor Sing Wahlang of the PDF at Moirang, then there is Field Marshal Mawphniang of the BJP at Umroi.

Two of the candidates are Nehrus — Nehru Suting of the UDP at Pynursla, and Nehru D Sangma (Independent) at Gambegre, while a third is Mody M Sangma, an Independent candidate at Rangsakona.

Other names include Highlander Kharmalki (PDP) at Mawryngkneng, Process T Sawkmie (Cong) at Mawlai, Sounder Strong Cajee (NPP) at South Shillong, Bomber Sing Hynniewta (Ind) at Mylliem, Hispreachering Son Shylla (NPP) at Nongkrem, Hilarious Pohchen (PDP) at Nongkrem, Goodleader Son Nongsiej (PDP) at Nongstoin, Marathon Sangma (Cong) at Mendipathar, Roger Benny Sangma (Ind) at North Tura, Predecessor Rumnong (NCP) at Pynthorumkhrah, Firstborn Sn Nongtdu (Ind) at Khliehriat, and Secondson Sangma (NPP) at Chokpot.

Source: The Indian Express