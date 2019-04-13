Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 13 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Meghalaya elections: Hilarious, Frankenstein, Remainder, Italy, Japan are names of voters in Meghalaya!

Meghalaya elections: Hilarious, Frankenstein, Remainder, Italy, Japan are names of voters in Meghalaya!
April 13
20:27 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Whenever Meghalaya goes for an election, the names of its candidates never fail to catch attention. Past elections have seen candidates with names such as Hitler and Frankenstein, some of them also making it to the assembly. Frankenstein W Momin, in fact, is here this time too, contesting as the NPP candidate from Mendipathar.

This time, the list of 370 candidates — the fates of 361 will be decided Tuesday — once again highlights the imaginative names used by all three major tribal communities of the matrilineal state — the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos. If Ian Botham K Sangma is the NPP candidate from Salmanpara, then Air Marshal Diengngan is the PDF candidate from Ranikor. If there is Councillor Sing Wahlang of the PDF at Moirang, then there is Field Marshal Mawphniang of the BJP at Umroi.

Two of the candidates are Nehrus — Nehru Suting of the UDP at Pynursla, and Nehru D Sangma (Independent) at Gambegre, while a third is Mody M Sangma, an Independent candidate at Rangsakona.

Other names include Highlander Kharmalki (PDP) at Mawryngkneng, Process T Sawkmie (Cong) at Mawlai, Sounder Strong Cajee (NPP) at South Shillong, Bomber Sing Hynniewta (Ind) at Mylliem, Hispreachering Son Shylla (NPP) at Nongkrem, Hilarious Pohchen (PDP) at Nongkrem, Goodleader Son Nongsiej (PDP) at Nongstoin, Marathon Sangma (Cong) at Mendipathar, Roger Benny Sangma (Ind) at North Tura, Predecessor Rumnong (NCP) at Pynthorumkhrah, Firstborn Sn Nongtdu (Ind) at Khliehriat, and Secondson Sangma (NPP) at Chokpot.

Source: The Indian Express

Tags
2019 General Electionmeghalaya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.