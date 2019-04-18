Meghalaya Government Seeks EC’s Nod for Continuation of Ongoing Schemes

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government has requested the Election Commission (EC) to allow continuation of the ongoing schemes and projects in the State.

“We have already written to the EC and it is a normal process. We hope the EC will accept it,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed on Tuesday.

He said the request has been made relating to certain ongoing schemes and projects that require immediate work to be done. He added that these are routine projects that have already been sanctioned.

The model code of conduct will remain in force till election results are declared on May 23.

Elections to the two Parliamentary seats of Shillong and Tura were held on April 11, along with the bye-election to Selsella Assembly seat.

Source: The Assam Tribune