Thu, 19 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Meghalaya government shuts tourist spots

March 19
12:19 2020
The Meghalaya government on Wednesday decided to shut tourist spots in the State as part of its measures to prevent any possible transmission and outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“All tourist spots in the State of Meghalaya including parks and recreational areas are hereby advised to close till March 31,” the Order said.

The State’s preparedness to tackle COVID-19 was also reviewed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma at a meeting during which he asked Deputy Commissioners to screen all people entering their districts.

State Health Minister A.L. Hek and Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui were also present at the review meeting.

The Chief Minister gave the instructions via video conferencing to the Deputy Commissioners and medical officers of the districts.

“The situation in the world and other parts of the country is alarming and there is a need to be serious but without creating panic,” Mr. Sangma said in a statement.

Participation of local headman and community besides closely monitoring the situation in the State for the next 15 days is crucial, he said.

The meeting also discussed need for medical volunteers, stocking of essential commodities, and setting up of isolation wards, testing centres and control rooms.

The need for spreading awareness of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and social distancing was also discussed in the meeting.

