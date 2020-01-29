Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 29 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Meghalaya government takes pre-emptive measures against Coronavirus

Meghalaya government takes pre-emptive measures against Coronavirus
January 29
11:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Concerned by the outbreak of the ‘Novel Corona Virus’ in China (nCoV), the state government of Meghalaya is taking pre-emptive steps to mitigate any threat thereof in Meghalaya.

In this regard, the state government of Meghalaya has issued a notification on Tuesday requesting any person who has travelled in the past one month to China and other countries where the positive Coronavirus cases have been reported, to self-identify themselves irrespective of whether having any symptoms or not.

Such people are requested to call the 24 hour Meghalaya GVK EMRI helpline number 108.

“The call operator will then give directions as to what is to be done next. This is to ensure that no symptomatic cases are missed out within the incubation period,” the notification issued by the Meghalaya Health department read.

Travellers who had come from the affected areas and the general public are advised to adhere to the following standard health measures for prevention and control.

Those with travel history to the affected areas or exposed to a confirmed case of nCoV infection in the past one month with symptoms of fever and cough should immediately wear face mask, isolate oneself and call up No. 108 and inform the nearby health facility for further directions.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Health department has also advised people to frequently clean their hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. When coughing and sneezing, people are to cover their mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue and are then to dispose the tissue sanitarily after which they are to immediately wash their hands. People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough.

Source: The Morung Express

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top
1 Comment

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.