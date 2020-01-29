Meghalaya government takes pre-emptive measures against Coronavirus

NET Bureau

Concerned by the outbreak of the ‘Novel Corona Virus’ in China (nCoV), the state government of Meghalaya is taking pre-emptive steps to mitigate any threat thereof in Meghalaya.

In this regard, the state government of Meghalaya has issued a notification on Tuesday requesting any person who has travelled in the past one month to China and other countries where the positive Coronavirus cases have been reported, to self-identify themselves irrespective of whether having any symptoms or not.

Such people are requested to call the 24 hour Meghalaya GVK EMRI helpline number 108.

“The call operator will then give directions as to what is to be done next. This is to ensure that no symptomatic cases are missed out within the incubation period,” the notification issued by the Meghalaya Health department read.

Travellers who had come from the affected areas and the general public are advised to adhere to the following standard health measures for prevention and control.

Those with travel history to the affected areas or exposed to a confirmed case of nCoV infection in the past one month with symptoms of fever and cough should immediately wear face mask, isolate oneself and call up No. 108 and inform the nearby health facility for further directions.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Health department has also advised people to frequently clean their hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. When coughing and sneezing, people are to cover their mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue and are then to dispose the tissue sanitarily after which they are to immediately wash their hands. People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough.

Source: The Morung Express