Wed, 14 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Governor Inaugurates India-Bangladesh Friendship Gate

Meghalaya Governor Inaugurates India-Bangladesh Friendship Gate
February 14
14:08 2018
Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday inaugurated the “Friendship Gate” constructed with an aim to have a Wagah-like beating retreat ceremony for the Indian and Bangladesh border guards.

The Friendship Gate has been constructed near Integrated Check post in Dawki, 90 km South of capital Shillong on border with Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event, Ganga Prasad assured that he will take up necessary steps to promote tourism in the area. The Governor also met Border Guard of Bangladesh’s Additional Director Zahid Hasan, who was present on the occasion, and distributed sweets to both the troops at the venue.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier IG P K Dubey said the day is not that far when tourists from all over the country and across border will enjoy the joint retreat ceremony at ICP Dawki by troops of the BSF and the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh).

Dubey also briefed the Governor on the border domination and the security situation at border and also updated him on the armoury and special surveillance equipments available with the force. The Governor also inaugurated a BSF Border outpost at Umsyiem during his visit to the border.

-PTI

Ganga PrasadIndia Bangladesh Friendship GateMeghalaya Governor
