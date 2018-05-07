Meghalaya Governor Urges Japan Ambassador to Lift Travel Advisory

Claiming that overall security condition has improved in Meghalaya, Governor Ganga Prasad on Monday sought withdrawal of travel advisory by Japan consulate cautioning its citizens not to travel to the hill state.

The travel advisory has been issued to Japanese citizens for quite a long time against visiting Meghalaya in view of internal security apprehensions in the state.

Some data relating to the improved security situation of Meghalaya has been obtained and shared with the ambassador so that appropriate steps could be taken to review the situation (adverse travel advisory), Prasad said in a note to Japan Ambassador Kenji Hiramatus.

The note was given when the Japanese Ambassdor had called on the governor at Raj Bhawan in Shillong on Monday. Prasad said this (withdrawal of the travel advisory) will help build a long-term relationship between the people of Japan and India.

The governor was quoted by an official as briefing the Ambassador of the states unique opportunity for tourists from Japan to visit.

The state is home to Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunji) which is known for receiving the world’s heaviest rainfall in a single day besides the recent development in which the longest sandstone cave (nearly 25 km in length) was discovered in Mawsynram, the official told PTI.

The governor also sought assistance of Japanese experts to facilitate introducing cultivation of Shiitake mushroom in the state, taking advantage of similar climatic condition as in that country. He said Meghalaya have native species of woody trees that are suitable for Shiitake mushroom cultivation and farmers can benefit immensely.

According to the Governor, Japan is the world leader in Shiitake mushroom production and had in the past collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University for technology transfers between the two countries.

The Ambassador also called on Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Shillong and assured all possible cooperation by Japan for economic growth and development of the state in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

-PTI