Meghalaya Govt Cancels Power Project Pacts with Private Firms

The Meghalaya cabinet has cancelled power project agreements with two private companies over non-initiation of work. The government also approved a proposal for allotting 210-Megawatt Myntdu Leshka Hydro Power Project – Stage II and 15 other smaller power projects to the state-owned Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

“The cabinet has sanctioned the cancellation of the agreements signed with ETA star Infrastructure Ltd for Umduna and Umjaod hydro project. We have also scrapped two thermal projects that were allotted to Brijraj Power Metallics Ltd and MSGC Power Ltd,” Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said after a four-hour-long meeting in Shillong on Friday night.

He said the decision was taken as these firms did not show any interest in proceeding with the projects. The modalities to ensure proper cash flow to MeECL for the development of Myntdu Leshka Hydro Power Project have been worked out, he said at a press meet.

The cabinet has also approved the establishment of renewal energy projects in line with the recommendations of the empowered committee. These projects will be set up at three locations – Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi district, Mendipathar in North Garo Hills and Ampati in South West Garo Hills, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that these projects will require minimum land and said the power scenario in the state will transform soon. He said, “The projects would also enable consumers to have access to affordable power supply at the rate of Rs 3.5/unit.

