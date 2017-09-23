Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 23 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Govt Issues Order on Dumping of Demolition Waste

Meghalaya Govt Issues Order on Dumping of Demolition Waste
September 23
13:22 2017
Meghalaya government on Friday issued orders against unregulated dumping of construction and demolition wastes in the open spaces and drains.

“The Public Works Department (Roads) hereby informs and prohibits all house owners, contractors and firms including government department undertaking any constructions projects to dump the construction and demolition waste of building materials, etc on stated sites,” PWD chief engineer said in a statement.

He said violations of the same will attraction actions as per rules. Accordingly, the waste generators are requested to ensure proper waste management at site with regards to building construction and demolition waste and dispose the same at the designated and authorised site as arrange disposal with the Authority concern.

The order is in line with the notification of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India that has notified the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 under the Environment Protective Act, 1986.

-PTI

Tags
Demolition Waste
