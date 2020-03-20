Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 20 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Govt releases video to spread awareness against COVID-19

Meghalaya Govt releases video to spread awareness against COVID-19
March 20
17:05 2020
The Meghalaya government released a video to spread awareness against COVID-19 outbreak. The video has been shared by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma.

The video which has been issued in public interest by the CMO Meghalaya highlights the precautionary measures to be undertaken to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

Sharing the video on the social media platforms, Sangma tweeted, “Let’s not panic but prepare. Let’s Stop #Coronavirus in #Meghalaya. Small precautionary steps go a long way in ensuring we keep the spread of the virus at bay. You can, we can!
#CoronaOut #Covid19India

Conrad Sangma
