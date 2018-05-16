Meghalaya Govt Wants Education Policy Draft within 45 Days

A 21 member ‘Task Force’ has been given a time frame of 45 days to finalize the draft Meghalaya State Education Policy and submit this to the state government. The Task Force, which was notified on March 21, this year and headed by the Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, has been tasked with the responsibility of studying the draft state education policy.

“Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has given us 45 days to complete fine tuning of the policy before it is being place before the state Cabinet,” Rymbui informed after the first meeting of the Task Force held on Tuesday. He also said that he is optimistic that the Task Force will be able to complete the process within the stipulated timeline.

“Yes we can when there is a will,” he said. He informed that the members of the Task Force who are mostly educationists and academicians have given their valuable suggestions that can help the government in fine tuning the policy. Rymbui further stated that the state education policy is a complete document for the education sector in the state and it seeks to address the various issues that are there right from the primary to the higher level of education.

On the other hand, Rymbui informed that the draft policy does not mention regulating fee structure and others by the private institutions in the state. “However, we are waiting for inputs on this,” he said while stating that the government is working on the proposal to enhancing the students’ scholarship.

