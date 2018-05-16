Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 16 May 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Govt Wants Education Policy Draft within 45 Days

Meghalaya Govt Wants Education Policy Draft within 45 Days
May 16
13:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A 21 member ‘Task Force’ has been given a time frame of 45 days to finalize the draft Meghalaya State Education Policy and submit this to the state government. The Task Force, which was notified on March 21, this year and headed by the Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, has been tasked with the responsibility of studying the draft state education policy.

“Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has given us 45 days to complete fine tuning of the policy before it is being place before the state Cabinet,” Rymbui informed after the first meeting of the Task Force held on Tuesday. He also said that he is optimistic that the Task Force will be able to complete the process within the stipulated timeline.

“Yes we can when there is a will,” he said. He informed that the members of the Task Force who are mostly educationists and academicians have given their valuable suggestions that can help the government in fine tuning the policy. Rymbui further stated that the state education policy is a complete document for the education sector in the state and it seeks to address the various issues that are there right from the primary to the higher level of education.

On the other hand, Rymbui informed that the draft policy does not mention regulating fee structure and others by the private institutions in the state. “However, we are waiting for inputs on this,” he said while stating that the government is working on the proposal to enhancing the students’ scholarship.

-NNN

Tags
Meghalaya State Education Policy
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.