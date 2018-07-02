Meghalaya in Arrangements for National Games 2022

In preparation for National Games 2022, Meghalaya Government has identified a 300 acre plot of land for construction of the Games Village in the city suburb in Shillong.The land has been identified near Mawdiangdiang and the State Government is preparing the groundwork to develop the land for the Games Village.

Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh said that in the identified land, apart from the Games Village, other infrastructure would be constructed. “In that area, a stadium, swimming pool, cycling velodrome and other infrastructure would be built,” he said.

During the National Games in Meghalaya there would be 36 disciplines. The State is also concentrating on creation of other infrastructure across the State and identifying land. The venues of the Game will be spread across East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, Ampati and Tura in Garo Hills.

The State Government has constituted an Organising Committee headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the National Games and several meetings have been held to chalk out plans for the Games. Lyngdoh said that talks are being held and in the next couple of months a decision would be taken regarding some of the basic requirements for hosting the Games.

“The Sports department has done its homework and preparation for National Games is going on in full swing. With regard to building some of the infrastructure, by August-September we hope to see some progress,” Lyngdoh said.

About finance, the Minister said the Games would require massive investment and therefore the State Government is in discussion with the Centre and also other agencies so that funds aren’t a constraint.

In the meantime, the Centre has already approved Rs 300 crore to the Sports department, officials said.

