Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 02 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya in Arrangements for National Games 2022

Meghalaya in Arrangements for National Games 2022
July 02
12:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In preparation for National Games 2022, Meghalaya Government has identified a 300 acre plot of land for construction of the Games Village in the city suburb in Shillong.The land has been identified near Mawdiangdiang and the State Government is preparing the groundwork to develop the land for the Games Village.

Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh said that in the identified land, apart from the Games Village, other infrastructure would be constructed. “In that area, a stadium, swimming pool, cycling velodrome and other infrastructure would be built,” he said.

During the National Games in Meghalaya there would be 36 disciplines. The State is also concentrating on creation of other infrastructure across the State and identifying land. The venues of the Game will be spread across East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, Ampati and Tura in Garo Hills.

The State Government has constituted an Organising Committee headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the National Games and several meetings have been held to chalk out plans for the Games. Lyngdoh said that talks are being held and in the next couple of months a decision would be taken regarding some of the basic requirements for hosting the Games.

“The Sports department has done its homework and preparation for National Games is going on in full swing. With regard to building some of the infrastructure, by August-September we hope to see some progress,” Lyngdoh said.

About finance, the Minister said the Games would require massive investment and therefore the State Government is in discussion with the Centre and also other agencies so that funds aren’t a constraint.

In the meantime, the Centre has already approved Rs 300 crore to the Sports department, officials said.

-The Assam Tribune

Tags
39th National GamesCM Conrad SangmaShillong
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.