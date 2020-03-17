Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 17 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Meghalaya issues advisory to halt the spread of COVID-19

Meghalaya issues advisory to halt the spread of COVID-19
March 17
18:04 2020
NET Web Desk

Amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in several countries in the world including India, the Meghalaya government has beefed up its preparedness against the spread of the disease.

In an advisory issued by the Health and Family Welfare Government of Meghalaya have announced the closure of all educational institutions except for holding examination, closure of mass gatherings like gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls, major sports events, conferences meeting etc., with effect from 17 March 2020 to 31st March 2020.

The advisory is as follows:
ETTwyH5U4AED_UZ

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to share the advisory.

COVID-19meghalaya
