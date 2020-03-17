Meghalaya issues advisory to halt the spread of COVID-19

NET Web Desk
Amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in several countries in the world including India, the Meghalaya government has beefed up its preparedness against the spread of the disease.
In an advisory issued by the Health and Family Welfare Government of Meghalaya have announced the closure of all educational institutions except for holding examination, closure of mass gatherings like gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls, major sports events, conferences meeting etc., with effect from 17 March 2020 to 31st March 2020.
The advisory is as follows:
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to share the advisory.
In light of the health concerns of #COVID2019, all educational institutions are shut till the 31st of March in #Meghalaya. Mass gatherings and inbound & outbound traveling is restricted.
The ongoing #BudgetSession will also conclude ahead of schedule on the 19th of March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Jw2z71YMSM
— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 17, 2020