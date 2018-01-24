Meghalaya Journalist Assaulted by Timber Smugglers

A journalist was assaulted allegedly by timber smugglers in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district, police said on Wednesday.

Biplap Dey, a freelancer, had gone to Athiabari area of the district, bordering Assam’s Kamrup, along with a driver and his friend, to investigate the timber smuggling business late on Tuesday.

The attackers also smashed his camera and mobile phone to destroy evidence. Police are investigating the matter.

Condemning the attack, the Shillong Press Club reiterated its belief that journalists will never be cowed down by such “acts of cowardice”.

The Meghalaya Electronic Media Association termed the act an attack on the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression of the media that plays a crucial role in enabling citizens to know what is happening, to keep the public informed and to expose the misdeeds of the mighty and the powerful.

-IANS