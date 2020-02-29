Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 29 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Meghalaya launches CM Relief Fund website

Meghalaya launches CM Relief Fund website
February 29
12:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Web Desk

 

With an effort to provide relief to deserving families and individuals affected by natural calamities or accidents, diseases and other reasons, the Meghalaya Government has launched the official website of the ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’. The website was officially launched by the CM in his office chamber in Shillong.

The website will enable individuals, companies or organization to contribute through online payment modes including Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI and other payment methods. Donations can also be made by through the website link: http://megcmrf.gov.in/index.htm

As quoted in a report, the CM said, “I would like to thank the NIC and all the teams that have been involved in making this particular website and ensuring that all the facilities are given to people who would like to donate and I urge all our citizens and our people and different companies to generously donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as this money will be used for people who are in need in different situations when different kind of disasters strike them.”

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.