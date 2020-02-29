Meghalaya launches CM Relief Fund website

NET Web Desk

With an effort to provide relief to deserving families and individuals affected by natural calamities or accidents, diseases and other reasons, the Meghalaya Government has launched the official website of the ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’. The website was officially launched by the CM in his office chamber in Shillong.

The website will enable individuals, companies or organization to contribute through online payment modes including Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI and other payment methods. Donations can also be made by through the website link: http://megcmrf.gov.in/index.htm

As quoted in a report, the CM said, “I would like to thank the NIC and all the teams that have been involved in making this particular website and ensuring that all the facilities are given to people who would like to donate and I urge all our citizens and our people and different companies to generously donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as this money will be used for people who are in need in different situations when different kind of disasters strike them.”