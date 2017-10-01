Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 01 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Legislator Accused of Beating up Constituent

Meghalaya Legislator Accused of Beating up Constituent
October 01
11:57 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A Parliamentary Secretary in Meghalaya has been accused of assaulting two of his constituents for questioning him over the poor development situation in his assembly constituency, a police official said on Saturday.

Samuel M. Sangma, the Independent legislator from Baghmara and a supporter of the Congress-led government, had allegedly beat up Freedom Marak.
“Though, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on September 28,Marak came and filed an FIR against the legislator only today (Saturday),” South Garo Hills police chief Abraham.T.Sangma told IANS.

Another resident, who is a non-tribal was also beaten up but did not file a police complaint against the legislator.

“We have received the complaint from Marak accusing the legislator of assaulting him. We are investigating into the matter and the complainant has been sent for a medical examination,” said the police officer.

Sangma is a three-time legislator from Baghmara constituency in remote South Garo Hills district.

IANS

Tags
Samuel M. SangmaSouth Garo Hills
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.