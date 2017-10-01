Meghalaya Legislator Accused of Beating up Constituent

A Parliamentary Secretary in Meghalaya has been accused of assaulting two of his constituents for questioning him over the poor development situation in his assembly constituency, a police official said on Saturday.

Samuel M. Sangma, the Independent legislator from Baghmara and a supporter of the Congress-led government, had allegedly beat up Freedom Marak.

“Though, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on September 28,Marak came and filed an FIR against the legislator only today (Saturday),” South Garo Hills police chief Abraham.T.Sangma told IANS.

Another resident, who is a non-tribal was also beaten up but did not file a police complaint against the legislator.

“We have received the complaint from Marak accusing the legislator of assaulting him. We are investigating into the matter and the complainant has been sent for a medical examination,” said the police officer.

Sangma is a three-time legislator from Baghmara constituency in remote South Garo Hills district.

IANS