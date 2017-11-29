Meghalaya Legislator Withdraw Support from Mukul Govt

Net Bureau

Saidul Khan

Independent legislator from Siju-Rongara constituency in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills Rophul Marak on Wednesday withdrew his support from Mukul Sangma-led Congress government for his failure to fulfill the aspiration of the people of the district.

In 2013, while winning the election Marak pledged to support Congress and had held several parliamentary posts.

“I am answerable to the people of my constituency and the district. They are asking questions as to what we have done in our tenure of five years. The development work in South Garo Hills has been dismal,” said Marak in a statement, adding, “The main problem is road and communication. Since, I am contesting the upcoming election as an independent candidate, I withdrew my support from Meghalaya United Alliance government led by Mukul Sangma.”

Marak further added that the government has turned down many of his proposal, which were meant for the development of South Garo Hills, a region considered one of most backward area in Meghalaya.

He said that he had demanded a civil administrative unit in Nongalbibra about 60 km from the district headquarter of Baghmara, which was not considered by the government.

“The people of Nongalbibra and its adjoining areas have to travel the whole day to reach Baghmara for a simple affidavit and a caste certificate. I had submitted my proposal to the government but it was not acknowledged”, Marak revealed, while stating that poor road communication poses several challenge to the people in South Garo Hills.

Expressing his dissatisfaction on the developmental works initiated by the government in South Garo Hills Marak said, “The Baghmara C&RD block which is in Municipal area should have been shifted to rural area, however my suggestion to shift it to Siju area was not considered People in remote, hilly and rural areas of South Garo Hills are living on the edge because of poor communication facilities and government is not making effort to bring administration closer to the people.”

“I had requested the government for construction of a multi-facility centre at Nongalbibra, which was even my election manifesto but it was also neglected. I am upset that the government failed to acknowledge the demands of my area”, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Marak has welcomed the decision n of the government to establish police stations in different parts of South Garo Hills and a Civil Sub-Division in Chokpot. However, he expressed that people of the area are highly upset with the works of the government in South Garo Hills.