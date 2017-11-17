Meghalaya Legislator Withdraw Support to Congress Government

Independent legislator Robinus Syngkon on Thursday withdrawn support to the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance government ahead of the assembly elections next year.

“I have withdrawn support to the Mukul Sangma-led government since I have lost confidence in him,” Syngkon said.

Moreover, he described that his experience in the government has always been “unpleasant”. “There was not much cooperation from the ministers though legislators appointed as parliamentary secretaries were to assist the ministers who look after various departments,” Syngkon said.

Syngkon, a former parliamentary secretary along with another Independent legislator Justine Dkhar had met BJP President Amit Shah on August at New Delhi.

BJP Vice President J.A. Lyngdoh claimed both the legislators had joined the party, which had no members in the 60-member House assembly. Election to the 60-member state assembly is scheduled to be held in February-March 2018.

However, the withdrawal support to the Congress government will not have any serious impact as the Congress has 30 seats – one short of a majority in the 60-member legislature.

The Nationalist Congress Party, which has two members, one member from the North-East Democratic Socialist Party and 10 independent legislators are supporting the Congress.

The opposition Meghalaya People’s Front is made up of eight United Democratic Party legislators, two from the National People’s Party. The Hill State People’s Democratic Party, which has four members and two independents, are not part of the Meghalaya People’s Front.

-IANS