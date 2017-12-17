Meghalaya Man Commits Suicide in Noida

Body of a 28-year-old call centre employee was found from his rented accommodation at Bishanpura village in Noida on Saturday, police said.

The body was spotted by the house owner when he had gone to collect rent from the victim, Sandeep Taman, they said.

SSI Dharmendra Sharma said Taman might have taken the extreme step two to three days ago. No suicide note was found from the spot, he said.

Taman, a native of Meghalaya, was working at a call centre in Noida Sector 63, police said. The incident is being probed, Sharma said.

-PTI