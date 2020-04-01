Meghalaya members who attend Tablighi Jamaat Meet in Nizamuddin did not returned to state

NET News Desk

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has confirmed that those from Meghalaya who participated at the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Meet in Nizamuddin, Delhi have not returned to Meghalaya.

Ina tweet he mentioned:

The 7 members of Shillong Markaz who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Meet in Nizamuddin have not returned to Meghalaya. It is confirmed that 5 are currently in Delhi and 2 are in Lucknow.

The same has been conveyed to the police officials of @DelhiPolice & @Uppolice accordingly.

In a press release issued by the Meghalaya Police it has been mentioned that those seven members have been contacted and they have further confirmed that they are in Delhi and Lucknow.

Moreover, the Delhi and UP Police have been conveyed about their presence in the respective states.

So far no COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Meghalaya.

