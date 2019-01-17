Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 17 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Mine Tragedy: 1 of 15 Trapped Miners Found Dead

Meghalaya Mine Tragedy: 1 of 15 Trapped Miners Found Dead
January 17
15:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Over a month after 15 miners were trapped in an illegal rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, one of them has been found dead.

The tragic discovery was made by a team of Indian Navy personnel. They recovered the miner’s body at a depth of over 200 feet inside the coal mine.

The extraction process is underway and the body has been pulled up to the mouth of the 370 foot-deep coal mine.

 It will be extracted under the supervision of doctors, the Indian Navy said.

Search operations to find the rest of the miners are also underway.

Navy divers are using remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) at depths of 160 feet to 210 feet, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

The district authorities, however, are tight-lipped on the development.

On December 13, water from nearby Lytein River flooded a network of tunnels in the 370-foot-deep coal mine in Lumthari village of East Jaintia Hills, trapping 15 men and prompting a multiple-agency rescue attempt.

In the Khloo-Ryngksan area, where the ill-fated mine is located at the western side of a small hillock, the Lytein river crisscrosses the valley for over 2 km.

 

Source: India Today

Image Source: Outlook India

Tags
Coal Minemeghalaya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.