Mon, 21 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Mine Tragedy: Navy Abandons Operation on Sunday

Meghalaya Mine Tragedy: Navy Abandons Operation on Sunday
January 21
12:49 2019
NET Bureau

The naval branch of the Indian Armed Forces ‘Indian Navy’ has stopped all efforts to pull out the decomposed body of a miner (Meghalaya Mine tragedy) on Sunday.

By using an unmanned, remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) at a depth of around 160 feet, the Navy divers had managed to spot the decomposed body on Wednesday, inside a coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills District.

“Coal India pumped out over 52 lakh litres of water from the nearby abandoned mines, but it was not enough to bring down the water level that was causing hindrances in the rescue work, operation spokesperson R Susngi said.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government was likely to explain the Supreme Court of the problems in continuing with the search-and-rescue operations. Earlier, the Court had expressed dissatisfaction with the rescue efforts to trace the miners and rapped the Meghalaya government for not seeking the Army’s help.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

