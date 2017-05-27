Meghalaya Mulls to Legalise Fruit Wine Making

Taking a step further, the Meghalaya government is considering the demand to legalise fruit wine-making in the state.

While speaking to media, state Excise minister Zenith Sangma said, “We will surely consider it and after due diligence if we find it is feasible we may come up to legalize wine making.”

Sangma further added that it is one kind of entrepreneurship so if there is a demand to legalize local fruit wine making we have to do proper due diligence and find out if it is scientifically healthy and hygienic and meet all the criteria which is harmless to the people than Government can decide on that.

There is a vibrant body of fruit growers under the banner of the Meghalaya Association of Wine Makers. For years, fruit wine makers in the state have been demanding that the government legalise fruit wine making.

Stating that this will generate livelihood opportunity as it is an entrepreneurship, Sangma stressed, “It will be an opportunity for the people who are going to be entrepreneurs on this to generate income”.

“We are not concerned only about revenue as revenue is based on the turnover but more than the revenue it will generate a source of income to the entrepreneurs who are depending on this and we welcome if anybody is willing to be entrepreneurs in this,” Sangma revealed.

In Meghalaya, wine is prepared from fruits like grapes, sohiong (blackberries), strawberry, pear, peach, pineapple, ginger, dates, guava, sohphie nam (myrica nagi), plum, passion fruit, watermelon and mulberry. There are also wines being made from coffee, orange, coconut, tomato, hibiscus, rice, celery and green tea.