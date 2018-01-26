Meghalaya One of the Most Preferred Tourist Destinations in NE: Guv

Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad on Friday said the state has evolved as one of the most preferred tourists destinations in the North East. The governor unfurled the tri-colour and took the salute at the Republic Day function at the Polo ground in Shillong.

“Meghalaya has been able to evolve as one of the most preferred destinations in the North East of the country. Tourism is a pollution free industry, an eco-friendly industry capable of generating substantial employment opportunities to the people of the state,” Ganga said.

“Adventure tourism activities are being encouraged and a number of adventure destinations providing activities like zip lining, scuba diving, trekking, mountain biking, river rafting and camping,” he said. The governor said, “The state government is augmenting the tourist accommodation facilities and also building up the brand of the state through focused publicity in electronic and print Media.”

He said these efforts will manage in providing ecologically sustainable tourism with livelihood opportunities for the local communities. He said the state is committed is achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and several steps under the Mission modes have been taken to ensure that these goals are achieved.

As the state prepares to host the national games 2022, the governor said an Indoor Stadium each will be constructed at Ampati in South West Garo Hills District and Pomlakarai in East Khasi Hills District. Prasad also said the state received sanction of Rs 810.42 crore for construction of 290 roads with a total length of 1112.839 kilometre and 36 long span bridges aimed at connecting 297 villages.

Of these 61 roads have been completed covering a length of 520.185 km and 75 villages have been connected, he said. On the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Prasad said that the situation has remained peaceful due to improved relations with that country.

He said, “The state is committed to complete the remaining fencing on the international border at a fast pace to effectively contain influx of Bangladeshi nationals and trans-border movement and activities of militants and anti-social elements.” On the interstate borders with Assam, the governor said the state government is in the process of creating facilitation centers at various entry and exit points to check the entry of illegal migrants and other suspicious persons into the state.

-PTI