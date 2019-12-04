Meghalaya party seeks settlement of border row with Assam

NET Bureau

The president of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), KP Pangniang, today met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and discussed the long-standing inter-State boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam.

Pangniang said that despite successive State governments taking all possible steps to resolve the boundary dispute between the two States through a dialogue process, no solution has been found till date.

“Even after a series of meetings at the Chief Ministerial level, Chief Secretary level and district administration level for the last 47 years, there has been no sign of a solution to this issue,” the HSPDP chief rued, adding that the border row was causing immense hardships, economic dislocation and breakdown of law and order.

“On behalf of the party and in the general interest of the people, we strongly urge the Government to immediately reopen the unfinished agenda/task and also find a logical solution to this long-pending, unsettled inter-State boundary dispute and the same may be treated as a top priority to achieve before the 50 years of Meghalaya Statehood,” Pangniang said.

Stating that the Centre has advised both the State governments to settle the dispute mutually and amicably, and that the Union Home Minister recently announced that the inter-State border issues in the North East would be settled within two years, the HSPDP president said, “In the light of such a direction, we would like to suggest reconstitution of the consultative committee on the boundary issue.”

“We also suggest that stakeholders like the KHADC, JHADC, GHADC, chiefs of the Elaka/Hima who have territorial jurisdiction in the disputed area and prominent social organisations may be included as members of the committee,” he added.

Pangniang stated that the Chief Minister had promised to take up the matter seriously.

Source: The Assam Tribune