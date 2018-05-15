Meghalaya Police Arrests 5 NSCN(K) Rebels

Acting on a tip-off, Meghalaya police has apprehended five members of the outlawed National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K), including the outfit’s deputy secretary Revenue, Gaising Maringmei alias Ronal.

According to the information, the special cell of West Jaintia Hillls police busted a group of NSCN (K) finance cadres operating somewhere in Khliehtyrshi Area on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said “Ronal was arrested from a rented house at Mookyniang and following his arrest, police arrested two more NSCN (K) cadres– Khamjang Rongmei (35) and Thuanguangpou Kamei alias Benjamin (40).”

“From their possession, Rs 2 lakhs cash, multiple SIM cards, mobile phones and other incriminating documents and NSCN (K) extortion notes were recovered,” he added, “Preliminary interrogation of the deputy secretary revenue revealed that the M/S Bharatiya Company Limited which is undertaking construction work in Manipur had recently paid Rs 25 lakhs of ransom money to him on May 10 in West Jaintia Hills and that 13 lakhs of the ransom money was transported by the wife of the deputy secretary, Tanthaoliu Gonmai to Imphal from Shillong on the May 13 through a night super bus from Shillong to Dimapur.”

“The information was shared with Manipur Police who then intercepted the bus and arrested the wife Tanthaoliu Gonmai in Imphal West District along with the extortion money,” Syiem informed. Further, one more cadre who was a courier of the banned outfit, Dimchiulungam was arrested with the help of Shillong Police from Police bazaar on Sunday.