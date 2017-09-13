Meghalaya Police Arrests Six Nigerians, Nagaland Woman in Cyber Fraud Case

Meghalaya Police’s Cyber Crime wing personnel on Tuesday arrested six foreign nationals and an Indian woman on charges of a cyber-fraud case from different locations in New Delhi, an officer said.

“We have arrested seven people including five Nigerians and a Equatorial Guinean national in connection with a cyber-fraud case for duping one person of Rs 21 lakh,” CID official Claudia A. Lyngwa told IANS.

She said the victim was duped by a Facebook friend who had claimed that he had supposedly come to India and has been detained at Delhi Airport by custom officials for carrying a huge amount of dollars and also lots of expensive gifts, she said.

“A total of 50 ATM cards, 50 SIM cards, 20 mobile phones, six laptops, 10 pen-drives besides incriminating documents were seized from their possession,” Lyngwa said.

They have been booked on charges of cheating and fraud, police said. Lyngwa said the arrested persons would soon be brought to Shillong for interrogation.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nigerians Agodo Chinedu Frank, Oria Francis, John Onyekweli Ofodile, Toh Bi Gorgers, Angela Omoruyi, Guinean Barry Amadou alias Odinga and a woman who identified herself as Rose Sekhose from Nagaland.

