Meghalaya Poll Results Will Boost the Congress for 2019: Oommen Chandy

Voicing confidence that the Congress will retain power in Meghalaya, former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Tuesday said said that the state election results will definitely give a boost to the party in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“They (BJP) came to power in 2014 with promises to the people but they could not keep any of these promises and people are upset with them,” he told journalists.

Accompanied by senior Kerala Congress legislator K. C. Joseph, Chandy has been deputed by the Congress President Rahul Gandhi to campaign for the Congress ahead of the February 27 assembly elections.

Lashing out the BJP-led NDA government for its failure to tackle inflation, the veteran Congress leader said: “The price rise was the main issue raised by the BJP against the then UPA government. But in the last four years (of BJP in power), ordinary people and farmers are suffering like anything. There has been no intervention and the people are at the mercy of the profit makers in the business.”

Questioning the government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel, he said he was surprised at this as oil prices in the international market came down by one fourth.

Noting that Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will take the initiative to unite all democratic and secular parties in the country to unseat the BJP in next year Lok Sabha polls, Chandy said: “The Congress is quite confident to lead a United Front with the democratic and the secular parties.”

“The Meghalaya (elections) results will definitely give a boost to the party…,” he added.

Asked whether Congress will support the ruling Left in Tripura, and other regional parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya after the polls, Chandy said: “Congress is for a united front of secular and democratic forces. The CPI-M has put some reservation. But even then Congress will go ahead..”

Chandy praised the Mukul Sangma-led government for its achievement in providing the people of Meghalaya peace and stability through an environment of goodwill.

