Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 09 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Meghalaya Polls: Sonia, Manmohan Among Congress Star Campaigners

Meghalaya Polls: Sonia, Manmohan Among Congress Star Campaigners
February 09
13:25 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will be among 40 star campaigners of the ruling Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya, a party official said on Thursday.

The party’s national president Rahul Gandhi, who officially sounded the poll bugle last month with a rock concert, will also be returning to the state for campaigning, he said.

Meghalaya is set to go to polls on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3. The tenure of the current 60-member assembly ends on March 6.

“The UPA chairperson, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor have been included in the list of campaigners. The list has been approved by the Election Committee of the party and sent to the Election Commission,” state working president and Congress MP Vincent H Pala told PTI.

ormer Union ministers A K Antony, Salman Khurshid, Oscar Fernandes and former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy will also visit the state for campaigns, Pala said. While 20 star campaigners have been roped in from within the state, 20 others will be coming from outside.

Those included in the list from Meghalaya include Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and his brother Zenith Sangma, state party president Celestine Lyngdoh, cabinet ministers R V Lyngdoh, MM Danggo, HDR Lyngdoh and Rajya Sabha MP Wansuk Syiem, he added.

The party in Meghalaya had faced a major jolt last month, when five of its MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the NPP and two other legislators moved to the BJP and the newly formed People’s Democratic Front.

-PTI

Tags
ManmohanMeghalaya PollsSoniaStar Campaigners
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.