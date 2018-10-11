Meghalaya Power Minister Calls On DoNER Minister

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Minister for Power James PK Sangma called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here on Tuesday to discuss about the various development projects and the current scenario in the State.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the manner in which the new government under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had put the things on fast track and shown a visible effort to bring about transformation. He also appreciated the discretion and wisdom with which the government tackled the local protests which had arisen out of a social dispute, soon after the government had taken over.

Referring to the high priority that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded to the Northeast and Meghalaya, Jitendra Singh noted that Narendra Modi was the first Prime Minister after nearly 40 years, who had travelled to Shillong to participate in the plenary meeting of North Eastern Council (NEC). During his two-day stay, he recalled, Modi met a series of delegations from all walks of the life and all sections of the society.

The Union Minister also referred to the railway track work undertaken in the state which had, for so many years, never seen a train. He insisted upon the Minister to discuss with the Chief Minister and find an appropriate way of enabling the expansion of air-strip / airport at Shillong.

James Sangma appreciated Jitendra Singh’s gesture of having recently visited the “Behdienkhlam” Mela at Jowai, Meghalaya, which had sent a very positive message because the place had been rarely visited by a union minister in the past.

Sangma also thanked the DoNER Minister for his regular visits and the keen interest in the development of the State. He also appreciated the big boost given to the Power Sector by the Modi Government in the last four years.